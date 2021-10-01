Sheriff’s Office holding prescription drug return event

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office will hold a prescription drug return event later this month.

The event is part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s nationwide Drug “Take Back” Initiative and will take place on Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to turn in expired or unused prescription medicine for proper disposal. Medications should be in their original containers with the labels intact, but the owner’s name can be blacked out.

Any medications will be accepted, including ointments and sprays. Needles can’t be accepted.

Medication can be dropped off at the following locations

  • Southport Fire Department
    • 1001 Carl Street Elmira, N.Y.
  • West Elmira Fire Department
    • 1299 West Water Street Elmira N.Y.

