SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Tioga County man was placed into custody after a shooting involving his estranged father, Pennsylvania State Police say.

According to police, they received a call from Tioga County Emergency Services around 8:47 a.m. Saturday morning.

The call came from the alleged suspect who reported that he had shot his estranged father, the victim, who entered his home and charged at him.

Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene and located the suspect exiting the residence. Police say the suspect complied with all verbal commands and was placed into custody.

Troopers cleared the residence and attempted to render aid to the victim.

No other information was provided regarding the status of the victim or the names of the individuals. An investigation into this incident is now ongoing, and more information will be released at a later time.