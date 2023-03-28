ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New data from the Elmira Police Department shows gun violence in the city declined last year. Police say in 2022, there were 107 reports of gunshots. That’s down from 118 reported gunshots in 2021, a decrease of nearly 10%. Police say 7 people were shot last year. That’s down from 13 people shot in 2021.

The decline comes after several years of rising gunfire incidents in Elmira. In 2017, there were 48 reported gunshots. By 2021, that number rose to 118, an increase of 145%. So far this year, police say there have been 21 reported shootings. 3 people have been injured. That’s up from 16 reported shootings at this same time last year. Here is the yearly breakdown from Elmira PD:

Reported Shootings

2017 – 48

2018 – 57

2019 – 58

2020 – 80

2021 – 118

2022 – 107

2023 – 21 (through 3/28/23)

Police say homicides dropped by 85% last year. There was only one deadly shooting in 2022. That’s down from 7 homicides in 2021, which was a record. Six of those homicides involved firearms.

Homicides in Elmira

2023 – 2 (Both involving firearms)

2022 – 1 (Involving firearm)

2021 – 7 (Six involving firearms)

2020 – 2

2019 – 2

2018 – 3

2017 – 2