SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — This weekend on Saturday, Nov. 25, after Thanksgiving will be the annual Small Business Saturday event. Throughout the day shoppers are encouraged to visit their towns and help support local businesses for the holiday season.

Local shop owners said that supporting small businesses would be an opportunity for people to come in and contribute to their communities.

AJ Fratarcangelo, owner of AJ’s Hair & Makeup, said “whether it’s in Corning or Elmira or the surrounding towns, Small Business Saturday is a crucial part to keep our community vibrant.”

“Especially for small towns and lots of personal apps excellent treasures gathered from the local people who’ve lived here for so many years,” said Kitty Erlacher, owner of Home Again.

According to Charlie Todd, co-owner of Chamberlain Acres, the primary benefit will be keeping local dollars for small businesses.

“The money actually stays in our community. A majority of the money stays here so it doesn’t go to a corporate entity that is then distributed out. Instead when you come in and spend $10 with me, a majority of that stays here the sales tax stays here,” said Todd.