AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 12th: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 12th: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:42 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and Thunderstorms are on the menu for tonight, and the rest of our work week will see the same. Will we see a break anytime soon? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Lingering showers are with us tonight but will start to dissipate around midnight. The rain will cool us down this evening leaving us with temperatures in the mid-60s, and mostly cloudy skies will be the case overnight.

THURSDAY:

Tomorrow morning will bring showers with the start of the workday, but the first half of our day will mostly see scattered, isolated showers. We will see another day of temperatures rising to the mid to upper 80s, before cooling back down to the lower 60s. Showers and storms are expected to pick back up later tomorrow evening.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Friday will see a drier start to the day with mostly sun and clouds. We will begin our weekend with only a slight chance for any showers in the day. Moving into the evening, chances for showers are increased before drying out again overnight. A similar forecast is in store for Saturday and Sunday, and we’ll have a chance for drier days by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great night!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

