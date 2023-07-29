AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 29TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 29TH: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:57 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:30 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and storms pick up by this afternoon, and a slightly cooler week is ahead of us. Read below to see how we end the month of July.

TODAY:

Temperatures today are looking at warming up to the low 80s, and showers continue last night into today. A chance for widespread storms increases this afternoon as a cold front passes over us, and those showers will persist until this evening.

TONIGHT:

Tonight showers taper off and we are mainly dry overnight but we can’t rule out the chance for some lingering showers and storms. Temperatures cool off into the mid 60s, and will continue to cool off overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We end off the month with only a chance for showers. Tuesday through Thursday are likely to be on the drier side, before chances for widespread showers and storms return at the end of the work week.

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW : 53

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW : 50

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW : 57

FRIDAY: SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61