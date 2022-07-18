AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 18TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 18TH: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:47 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:40 PM

Happy Monday! Beneficial rain is starting our day. Widespread rain this morning tapers off by the late morning hours. Scattered showers take us into the afternoon. Showers remain for the afternoon and evening with isolated thunderstorms possible. A strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out with the main threat being strong winds. It is also humid today and breezy out of the southwest. Highs today reach the low 80s. Overnight, a stray shower lingers early before we dry out throughout the night and clouds decrease. Lows are in the mid 60s.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, the big story will be the heat and humidity. We are humid both days and temperatures reach the 90s. High pressure builds in for Tuesday and we see mostly sunny conditions. Most stay dry on Tuesday but an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening in the Finger Lakes region. Wednesday is a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front moves in Wednesday night bringing showers and thunderstorms into Thursday. These showers and thunderstorms will be on the isolated side.

Sunshine returns for Friday but clouds increase late day with showers and thunderstorms developing. Temperatures are still in the upper 80s for the end of the week. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms both days over the weekend. The summer heat and humidity is also holding.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: CLOUDY. WIDESPREAD AM RAIN. PM SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. BREEZY & HUMID

HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, POP-UP SHOWER/STORM. BREEZY & HUMID

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. HOT & HUMID. SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 93 LOW: 71

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS. BREEZY & HUMID

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS. BREEZY & MUGGY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS.

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter