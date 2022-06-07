AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 7TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 7TH: 50°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Happy Tuesday! It is a cloudy start to the day and clouds continue to hold throughout the day. A cold front will move in late morning bringing rain showers which takes us into this evening. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and early evening. A strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out with the main threat being damaging wind. Overnight, showers lingering early but dry air filters in behind the cold front. We dry out through the overnight hours and clouds decrease. This sets the stage for a dry Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy conditions.

Showers are quick to return overnight Wednesday and remain for Thursday. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Dry weather returns for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. The active weather pattern continues with shower chances for both Saturday and Sunday. Monday sees the return of dry weather and some sunshine.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS/ISO. T-STORMS & BREEZY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS/ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

