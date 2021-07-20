Sidewalk, shoulder closures scheduled in Schuyler County

BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – Sidewalk and shoulder closures are being scheduled along Route 79 in the Village of Burdett, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Portions of the sidewalk will close as they are being replaced and ramps are being upgraded. Vehicular traffic will be maintained using shoulder closures and occasional single-lane closures.

The project is expected to complete this fall. Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.