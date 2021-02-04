Sidewalks in Elmira, clearing the snow and ice

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two major storms have moved through the Twin Tiers this winter season, both of which brought over 15 inches of snow to the City of Elmira. Both events temporarily made travel extremely difficult and currently some sidewalks have yet to be cleared.

According to the Code of Ordinances for the City of Elmira, it is the responsibility of the property owner of occupant to clear sidewalk(s) that touch the property. If they do not clear the snow and ice from the mentioned sidewalks, they can face fines up to $100 per sidewalk.

These sidewalks are owned by the City of Elmira and in the aftermath of the December 2020 winter storm, Code Enforcement announced that they will be fining property owners for not clearing sidewalks, and charged people once the City cleared them.

Mike Collins, Elmira City Manager said “It’s the property owner of the address who owns the property that it is their requirement to remove snow. It’s always been the homeowners responsibility.