ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Downtown Development is calling all artists as it gears up for another celebration of local art.

2022 marks the Elmira Street Painting Festival’s 15th year. The announcement and call for artists described the festival as “a perfect opportunity and forum for professional and amateur artists of all ages to demonstrate their skills, compete for awards, earn local recognition through the awards ceremony, event publicity, and be part of a community event.”

This year’s theme is Discover Chemung. The Festival will kick off on Saturday, July 16 and continue through Sunday, July 17. The event is free for artists, and some materials, including chalk, will be provided.

The festival’s website said that all artwork must be appropriate for public viewing, and no logos, commercial, political, or personal advertisements are allowed.

More information on how to sign up for the event can be found on the Elmira Street Painting Festival website.