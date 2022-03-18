CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Ukraine Peace Rally is being set up by the Sister Cities Association of Corning and will be held this weekend, rain or shine.

The rally is to support Corning’s Sister City of Lviv, and all of Ukraine. A Sister City is a form of agreement between two locations for the purpose of supporting cultural and commercial ties.

The rally is scheduled for March 19, at 1:00 p.m., in Centerway Square in Corning.

“I hope the peace rally for Ukraine in Corning goes well tomorrow and lots of people attend.” Political Analyst Dr. Stephen Coleman said in a statement to 18 News. “Then I hope people will go to my Unity in the Community Rally for the People of Ukraine on Sunday afternoon in Elmira. I urge folks to attend both events if they can. After all, it’s all about Unity in the Community,” Coleman said.

Those attending are encouraged to bring peaceful signs and wear blue and yellow.

The rally will hear from multiple community members and officials on the issue and events happening in Ukraine.

The event is free for all to attend.