PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six people and an unnamed seventh party have been charged in a 24-count indictment in connection to the raids at the Penn Yan and Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s early this spring.

In an indictment dated Nov. 18, 2022, the Yates County County Grand Jury charged Jamie Walker, Corey Keller, Kelly Bush, Betty Jablonski, Mark Bush, Christopher Golden, and a seventh unnamed party with various fraud, conspiracy, corruption, drug and weapons charges in connection to the raids.

The crimes allegedly spanned Monroe, Yates, Schuyler and Chemung Counties, each of which had a Fat Daddy’s store.

All seven were accused of allegedly having a combined 242 pounds of cannabis across the four counties on March 10, 2022, the day of the raids. Specifically, the indictment alleged that Fat Daddy’s had 112 lbs., Keller had 23.3 lbs, Walker had 16.9 lbs., Jablonski and Mark Bush had 58.1 lbs., Kelly Bush had 10.5 lbs., and Golden had 22.11 lbs.

The document said that since October 2021, the seven allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to steal property worth $50,000. They were also accused of allegedly submitting false tax documents to intentionally defraud New York State.

The indictment then said they allegedly sold property that was subject to tax “without possessing a valid certificate of authority”. Walker was additionally charged with tampering with evidence over the summer.

According to the document, Keller, Kelley Bush, and Jablonski were charged with various weapons charges for allegedly having either assault weapons or large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices.

The Penn Yan Fat Daddy’s was raided by police on March 10, 2022, the same day as a raid at the Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s location. According to Penn Yan Police, officers removed several items, including cash and marijuana from the store.

All four Fat Daddy’s locations (in Chemung, Schuyler, Yates, and Monroe Counties) were issued “cease and desist” letters by the NYS Office of Cannabis Management in July 2022, warnings to stop illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses.

The complete list of charges for each party listed on the indictment is below:

Jamie Walker Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, Count 2 Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, Count 5 Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, Count 6 Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, Count 3 Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, Count 4 Tampering with Physical Evidence, Count 22

Corey Keller Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, Count 2 Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, Count 5 Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, Count 6 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 13 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 14 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 15 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 16 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Count 17 Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, Count 3 Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, Count 4

Kelly Bush Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, Count 2 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 18 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 19 Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, Count 3 Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, Count 4 Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, Count 23 Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, Count 24

Betty Jablonski Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, Count 2 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, 20 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 21 Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, Count 3 Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, Count 4 Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, Count 23 Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, Count 24

Mark Bush Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, Count2 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 20 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 21 Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, Count 3 Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, Count 4 Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, Count 23 Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, Count 24

Unnamed Seventh Party Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, Count 2 Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, Count 5 Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, Count 6 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 13 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 14 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 15 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 16 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Count 17 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 18 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 19 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 20 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Count 21 Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, Count 3 Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, Count 4 Tampering with Physical Evidence, Count 22 Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, Count 23 Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, Count 24



The full indictment from the Yates County Court is below: