PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six kids and two adults are in the hospital, and a Horseheads man is in jail after a reported DWI crash near Penn Yan in the evening on July 4.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office reported that Mark Cronin, 53, of Horseheads was taken to jail after a crash at the intersection of 2nd Milo Road and Bath Road south of Penn Yan just before 9:00 p.m. on July 4, 2023. According to the police report, Cronin allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting the car with eight people inside.

Two of the people were adults, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, as well as six kids. Both adults were injured when their vehicle rolled over in the crash. They and the six kids were taken by ambulance and helicopters to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and SOliders and Sailors in Penn Yan.

Alcohol was a factor, the Sheriff’s Office said. As a result, Cronin was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Vehicular Assault, DWI, and Failure to stop at a stop sign. He was taken to the Yates County Jail.