From Gov. Cuomo: Seven local schools late to submitting reopening plan – deadline this Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Monday during a conference call briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 107 school districts throughout the state have yet to submit a reopening plan.

Seven of those schools are local to the Twin Tiers, they are:


Arkport
Bradford
Corning
Elmira
Hammondsport
Odessa Montour
Spencer-Van Etten

The Governor also discussed the mandate for school districts hold town halls for parents to learn the reopening plans for the separate districts.

The deadline for schools to submit a plan to the Governor is this Friday, August 14th. Schools that do not submit a plan by that day will not be permitted to open.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now