From Gov. Cuomo: Seven local schools late to submitting reopening plan – deadline this Friday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Monday during a conference call briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 107 school districts throughout the state have yet to submit a reopening plan.

Seven of those schools are local to the Twin Tiers, they are:





Arkport

Bradford

Corning

Elmira

Hammondsport

Odessa Montour

Spencer-Van Etten

The Governor also discussed the mandate for school districts hold town halls for parents to learn the reopening plans for the separate districts.

The deadline for schools to submit a plan to the Governor is this Friday, August 14th. Schools that do not submit a plan by that day will not be permitted to open.