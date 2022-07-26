ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least six corrections officers at the Elmira Correctional Facility were injured in three separate inmate attacks last week, according to the New York State Corrections Officer and Police Benevolent Association.

Two officers were injured on July 20 when an inmate first punched one officer in the face through his cell door. As he was then being taken to the infirmary, he hit an officer in the chin with the back of his head before kicking other officers and staff, NYSCOPBA said.

The two officers and one sergeant were treated for their injuries and remained on duty.

On July 22, when cell doors were opened for evening recreation, NYSCOPBA said another inmate charged out of his cell and hit an officer in the face and grabbed him around his waist. Another officer then responded to help bring the inmate under control, but the inmate reportedly broke free and hit the second officer in the eye.

The officers eventually put the inmate back in his cell. Both were treated for their injuries on site and then went to Arnot Ogden Medical Center for further treatment. Neither returned to duty, NYSCOPBA said.

The third attack happened on July 24 when an inmate being returned to his cell suddenly hit an officer multiple times in the face. The officer put the inmate in a body hold, forced him to the ground and put handcuffs on him, according to NYSCOPBA.

The officer was treated in the infirmary and remained on duty.

NYSCOPBA said all three inmates involved in the attacks will face disciplinary charges.

NYSCOPBA officials again pointed to the HALT Act as the culprit behind ongoing prison violence, saying the “powder keg environment” won’t be solved until the law is strengthened.

“The daily attacks on officers and the inmate on inmate violence will continue to rise until the legislators that supported this legislation realize they made a tremendous mistake passing this bill,” said NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold. “Those men and women, who are overworked and understaffed, deserve far better from those state representatives who supported the HALT Act.”