ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – NYSCOPBA is once again calling on lawmakers to address prison violence after six officers were reportedly injured in three separate attacks at Elmira Correctional in early December.

The NYS Corrections Officer and Police Benevolent Association said that one inmate attacked a corrections office on Dec. 2 after attempting to flush a cellphone down a toilet. The press release said the inmate charged the officer when the officer entered the cell, pushed him backward, and punched him in the face.

Four days later, NYSCOPBA said an inmate was stopped after trying to leave the mess hall with unauthorized food, at which point he pushed off the wall, turned around and hit an officer multiple times. The release said two more officers were injured while trying to take the inmate to the ground.

Three days later, two more officers were injured when an inmate elbowed one in the face and struggled with others while being frisked for contraband, according to the release.

All officers injured were treated by medical staff at the prison and remained on duty, NYSCOPBA said.

NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold said that an inmate having a cellphone is a serious contraband issue since not even employees can bring in their own phones.

“Contraband being found like this cell phone only reignites the need for body scanners in NYS prisons,” Gold said. “Hopefully starting in January our elected leaders can start focusing on tools to make everyone safer inside the walls rather than the cost of items in the commissaries.”

He added that the HALT Act is partially to blame for the ongoing violence and called on lawmaker to take action. “There is an endless wave of issues that continue to threaten to safety of staff and until the State Legislature takes REAL action to address them this will continue into next year and beyond,” Gold said.