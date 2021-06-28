Six Tioga County residents facing federal drug, money laundering & gun charges

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Nine defendants, six of whom are from Tioga County, were arrested and charged with federal drug conspiracy and drug possession charges, conspiracy to commit money laundering and federal firearms offenses, according to Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, Kevin M. Kelly, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Buffalo, New York Field Office, and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.

The investigation included assistance from the Elmira, Owego, and Sayre Police Departments and the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team.

The following defendants were arrested from June 17, 2021 through June 26, 2021:

Tushaun Merritt, 44, of Michigan, was arrested in the District of Nevada on an indictment filed in the Northern District of New York. He is charged in an Indictment with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin, and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering. If convicted he faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000 and a supervised release term of at least 5 years and up to life.

Demarrio Shell, 47, of Michigan, was arrested in the District of Nevada on an indictment filed in the Northern District of New York. He is charged in an indictment with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering. If convicted he faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000 and a supervised release term of at least 5 years and up to life.

Michael Hawkins, 38, of Michigan, was arrested in the Western District of Michigan on an indictment filed in the Northern District of New York. He is charged in an indictment with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering. If convicted he faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000 and a supervised release term of at least 5 years and up to life.

David Wemmer, 51, of Spencer, New York, is charged in an indictment with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin, and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering. If convicted he faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000 and a supervised release term of at least 5 years and up to life.

Jennifer Patton, 40, of Spencer, New York, is charged in an indictment with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. If convicted she faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000 and a supervised release term of at least 5 years and up to life.

Brandon Vanorman, 45, of Spencer, New York, is charged in a criminal complaint with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine. If convicted he faces between 5 and 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000,000 and a supervised release term of at least 4 years and up to life.

Philip Acciarito, 34, of Owego, New York, is charged in a criminal complaint with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000.00, and a period of supervised release of up to 3 years.

David Cobb, 32, of Spencer, New York, is charged in a criminal complaint with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000.00, and a period of supervised release of up to 3 years.

Eini Raupers, 44, of Spencer, New York, is charged in a criminal complaint with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000,000 and a supervised release term of at least 3 years and up to life.

Several of the defendants appeared in Binghamton before United States Magistrate Judge Miroslav Lovric. Others appeared in front of magistrates in the District of Nevada and the Western District of Michigan. To date, they are all currently detained pending further proceedings.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (NYSP VGNET, Troop C and E), the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force (BCSIUTF), the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office, the Elmira Police Department, the Michigan Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET), with the assistance of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, the Owego Police Department and the Sayre Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Grabowski, with the assistance of the United States Attorney’s Offices in the Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan, the Western District of New York and the District of Nevada.