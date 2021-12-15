‘Ski for Free’ COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes registration now open to 5-11-year-olds and booster recipients

NEW YORK (WETM) — Governor Hochul has announced today that the ‘Ski for Free’ COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes registration is now open.

The sweepstakes are for children ages 5-11 who have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who has recently gotten a booster dose, after Nov. 3.

Anyone looking to enter into the Sweepstakes can click here.

“The ‘Ski for Free’ sweepstakes for children and booster recipients allows New Yorkers to take full advantage of our state’s incredible ski areas while at the same time boosting our vaccination numbers to fight the winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “By getting vaccinated and a booster dose, you can protect yourself and those around you from getting seriously ill due to COVID-19. Don’t delay.”

Tickets awarded through the ‘Ski for Free’ Sweepstakes can be used during the 2021-2022 Winter season and will contain information on any holiday blackout dates that may apply. Entrants will be able to select their region of choice, in either the east or west of the state.

The following mountains/resorts are listed below:

West Region:

Holiday Valley

Bristol

Woods Valley

Greek Peak

Swain Resort

Four Seasons Ski Center

East Region:

Whiteface

Gore

Belleayre

Windham

West

The following prizes for winners of the sweepstakes are listed below:

For Children ages, 5-11 – Winners for a total of 240 two-packs of tickets (one adult pass and one child pass) will be selected over the six-week sweepstakes period. 40 two-packs of tickets will be awarded per week, divided evenly between the two regions. Entries must be completed by a parent or legal guardian, and the winners will receive an adult/child pair of ski tickets.

Booster Recipients – Winners for a total of 120 single tickets (one adult pass) will be selected over the six-week sweepstakes period. 20 single tickets will be awarded per week, divided evenly between the two regions. Entries must be completed by the individual who received the booster dose, and the winner will receive one adult ski ticket.

SKI NY President Scott Brandi said, “We are proud to partner with Governor Hochul’s administration for the ‘Ski for Free’ Covid Vaccine Sweepstakes. Resorts across the state are open and looking forward to a great season. We urge you to get your vaccine, enter the sweepstakes, and come join us at one of our ski areas!”

For more information about the ‘Ski for Free’ program, click here.