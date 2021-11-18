ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Past National and International Slam Poet Champion, Gayle Danley, held live slam poetry performances at Ernie Davis Academy Thursday, November 18th.

Danley worked with students within the community earlier this week on Monday through Wednesday virtually on Zoom in the student’s ELA classes. The focus is to use poetry for social-emotional learning and to give students a chance to unwind and engage through the arts.

Danley holds a B.A. from Howard University and a M.S. from Syracuse University and is best described as a champion poet and grief writer. Danley has won both the national and international poetry slam titles and has been featured on Sixty Minutes, in the Baltimore Sun and Washington Post in addition to being a published author.

Students are also given the chance to work with Danley and be guided through writing and speaking their own slam poetry. On Thursday and Friday Gayle will host four total performances.