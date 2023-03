BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Another road will be closed in Steuben County for a few days next month.

County officials announced that County Route 10 from Windfall Road to Turnpike Road in the Town of Bath will be closed for two days in early April.

The road will close at 8:00 a.m. on April 4, 2023 until 3:30 a.m. on April 6.

Steuben County Public Works said the road is closing to replace pipes. There will not be a detour in place.