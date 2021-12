(WETM) – Thieves stole “a substantial amount” of jewelry within minutes from a Zale’s location in Arnot Mall over the weekend.

Troopers discovered the burglary after responding to the store around 9:19 p.m. on December 3 when an alarm went off.

Police said thieves stole a “substantial amount of jewelry” from Zale’s in a matter of minutes.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Horseheads at 607-739-8797.