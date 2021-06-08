Smoke in the Valley returns next month in Canisteo

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Canisteo Police Club and the Maple City Police Club are teaming up again for the 2nd Annual Smoke in the Valley Event on July 31, 2021, at the Canisteo American Legion.

Smoke in the Valley is a fun, family-friendly event that will feature a BBQ competition, live bands, brewery/winery/cider samples, cornhole tournaments, raffles, vendors, kids activities, food, drinks and demonstrations.

This year’s event will include 10 live bands including Zac Brown Tribute Band, County Line, Longshot, The Badgemen, Lil Sister Band, Brand Ordway, Dolon Brothers, F-Tones, Off the Wagon and Lion’s Will House Band.

The BBQ Competition and samples, as well as the breweries/wineries/cideries samples, will run from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Cornhole tournaments will begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online leading up to the event.

Tickets include all live band entertainment along with 25 total samples of BBQ and alcohol. Additional sample tickets can be purchased at the event with an additional cost.

Kids 12 and under are free and additional kids BBQ sample tickets are available for purchase.