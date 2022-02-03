Snow Emergency declared for Village of Waverly

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A snow emergency has gone into effect for the VIllage of Waverly until mid-day Friday.

The declaration went into effect at 6:00 p.m. and will continue until noon on Friday, Feb. 4.

During the emergency, parking is prohibited on all Village streets, temporary parking is available at Waverly Village Hall for residents until the Emergency ends.

All vehicles need to be parked off-street by 6:00 p.m. to ensure that DPW can effectively address the road conditions. Anyone violating this order risks having their vehicle ticketed and towed.