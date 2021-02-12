Snow & ice accumulation on roofing, gutter

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Snow and ice have been something that the Twin Tiers have gotten used to during this Winter Season. Sadly, we are not done with the cold stuff quite yet.

There is still a lot of snow and ice on the ground and that extra weight can pose a danger to yourself and your property. Ice build-up on your gutters can destroy them, costing you a lot of money in damages. Icicles can start to develop on your gutters and roofing and over time can become quite large in size, when they fall they could seriously injure an adult and potentially kill pets or children.

18 News reached out to Jeremy Hoover, General Manager at Just In Time Roofing and Gutters, to see what the damage could be and the best way to prevent this. “Ice builds upon the eaves of the roof can actually cause damage to the eave allowing ice and water to back up underneath the shingles, causing damage to your decking surface underneath.” He said that as preventative measures go, you could get a heated line installed in your gutter to prevent ice and snow build-up.

On the subject of snow on your roof, Jeremy told us that if your roof has a small grade, you should rake some of the snow off the roof as the extra weight is bad for your structure. Using an extendable rake, available at most hardware stores, is the safest method of snow removal.

To prevent ice and snow build-up on your roof and gutter system, first, make sure your house is well insulated. Poor insulation causes heat to escape which causes ice to build upon the roof. Make sure that your roofing is well ventilated from the eve to the peak.

Don’t try to melt ice or snow on your roofing or gutters using heat, that is a serious fire hazard and could to lead to much larger problems.