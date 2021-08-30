Sobriety Checkpoints to be held in Tioga County Pa. over Labor Day Weekend

Tioga County, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield will be conducting DUI patrols and checkpoints during the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.

The checkpoints will be targeting high DUI-related crash areas, according to compiled statistical data.

State Police would like to remind motorists of the “Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Areas” law which states that drivers shall move over to an open lane and/or reduce speed when they see police stopped along the roadway with their emergency lights activated, or other emergency vehicles with their lights activated.