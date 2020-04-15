Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear

Socially distanced birthday for Chemung County’s Health Dept. Director

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM ) – As COVID-19 continues to be the biggest story across the United States, people are trying to continue to live their lives as close to normal as they can.

Social distancing has continued to be one of the most effective ways of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The Chemung County Health Department has been busy keeping locals up to date and safe as well as running tests and keeping the public informed.

But, yesterday was Chemung County Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti’s birthday, so the health department decided to celebrate by social distancing… Buzzetti also keeping the cake clean by waving out his birthday candle rather than blowing it

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now