Socially distanced birthday for Chemung County’s Health Dept. Director

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM ) – As COVID-19 continues to be the biggest story across the United States, people are trying to continue to live their lives as close to normal as they can.

Social distancing has continued to be one of the most effective ways of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The Chemung County Health Department has been busy keeping locals up to date and safe as well as running tests and keeping the public informed.

But, yesterday was Chemung County Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti’s birthday, so the health department decided to celebrate by social distancing… Buzzetti also keeping the cake clean by waving out his birthday candle rather than blowing it