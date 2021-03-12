Some St. Patrick’s Day traditions paused, while new ones are created

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Irish eyes are smiling this week because St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner. The Twin Tiers are gearing up for the celebration in new ways, but some old standbys, like corned beef and cabbage, are mainstays for families.

“Just my corned beef and cabbage. Beef’s has a great corned beef and cabbage here in Hanover Square,” Horseheads resident Derek Valiant said.

While the Horseheads and Hornell parades were canceled this year due to COVID-19, the shamrock in Hanover Square was freshly painted this week, bringing with it Irish spirit.

Also in Horseheads, The Last Stand is serving up some delicious St. Patrick’s Day treats. The Leprechaun Razzle is one of the fan favorites at the Ridge Road shop. It is made with vanilla ice cream, Oreos, mint flavoring, and brownies. Also available is the Lucky Mint Mocha Iced Latte with Mint Cold Foam and Lucky to Have You Shake.

With the warm weather ahead of the holiday, the shop is hopping for a big turn out this weekend.

“We hope people come out!” manager Nick Kottwitz said. “My favorite is The Leprechaun Razzle.”

On 18 News at Noon, reporter Matt Paddock got to try some of the treats. To view the full interview, click the video below and may the luck of the Irish be with you this St. Patrick’s Day.

