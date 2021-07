SOUTH CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Who says the fire department doesn’t make house calls anymore?

The South Corning Fire Department made an adorable rescue after a kitten ran away from his foster parents and wedged himself between the firewall and center console of a vehicle.

Firefighters were able to poke the kitten backward until he came out the same way he entered.

The kitten was turned over to his foster parents without needing the “claws of life.”