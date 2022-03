GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) — South Creek Lions Club is canceling their March 12 dinner due to snow forecasted on Saturday.

With up to 10 inches of snow coming, The Lions Club is calling off its roast beef & ham dinner. The next scheduled Lions Club dinners are Saturday, April 9th, and Saturday, May 14th.

The cost is $15.00 per person. Doors open at 4:30 pm. The South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett.