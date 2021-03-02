South Creek Lions Club hosting turkey & roast beef dinner

Blue Heron, Chaumont NY donates 100 hot turkey dinners to North Country families in need (photo: The Blue Heron Facebook)

GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) – The South Creek Lions Club will be hosting a turkey and roast beef dinner on Saturday, March 13 in Gillett.

There will be two seatings with a maximum of 40 people per seating, one at 2 p.m. and another at 4:30 p.m. Masks will be required.

Seating by RESERVATION ONLY by calling 570-637-2222. Take outs available also by reservation and no walk ups will be admitted.

Dinners include mashed potatoes, vegetable, baked beans, bread, and homebaked pies and cakes.

The cost is $12.00 per person at the Route 14 location.