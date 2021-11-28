South Creek Lions Club to present a free book fair in Gillett

GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) — On Saturday, Dec. 18 the South Creek Lions Club will be holding a free book fair for anyone in need of reading material or a holiday gift this season.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at the South Creek Lions Club located at 31980 State Route 14 in Gillett, Pa.

There will be a wide selection of books to choose from, with all of them being free, and a donation jar will be available for anyone willing to make a donation.

They will have coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies available during the event. Book sellers are allowed to come at noon to buy whatever books are left after the event is over.