GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) – The South Creek Lions in Gillett and Morgan Contracting are having their second annual Coat Drive.

The event will run through October 15 collecting coats, gloves, hats, and mittens that can be left off at Woody’s Store in Gillett, Curren RV in Pine City, or at State Farm Insurance in Troy.

A coat giveaway event will be held at a later date in October.