South Main St. bridge just days away from opening

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The South Main Street bridge in downtown Elmira is just days away from reopening for the first time in almost a year, according to the Public Works Department.

Chemung County DPW Commissioner Andy Avery told 18 News on February 11 that the bridge is scheduled to be inspected on Monday, Feb. 14. After that, Avery said the bridge should reopen by the end of the workday on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

This comes after months of delays for the bridge, partially causing traffic problems and pedestrian accidents on other bridges in Elmira. Last month, Avery said the bridge was scheduled to open by the end of January, but it was once again delayed into February. Avery said everything but the railings of the bridge would be done by the end of January. Light poles were put up earlier this week.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed in mid-December and has been closed since March 2021. Officials have pointed towards pandemic-related causes for the delays, such as increased supply costs and shipping delays.

The opening of the Main Street bridge will be the first time all four bridges in downtown Elmira are open at the same time in years. The Lake Street bridge opened as a pedestrian walkway in December 2021 after years of delays and construction.