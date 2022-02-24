‘South Pacific’ opens next week at Clemens Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clemens Center

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Clemens Center is going old school for the next show in its Broadway series.

South Pacific, the classic musical from Rodgers & Hammerstein premieres in downtown Elmira on March 2. There will be two performances on March 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m. each night.

South Pacific, the story of two separate but intertwined love affairs in the WWII Pacific, has won 10 Tony Awards and includes songs like “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” and “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame”.

The show marks the continuation of the Clemens Center successful return to live theatre. In November, the hit musical Waitress was indefinitely postponed due to labor shortages. And earlier this month, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory premiered in the middle of a widespread snowstorm.

Tickets for South Pacific are available on the Clemens Center website. They can also be purchased on 607-734-8191 or 800-724-0159.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now