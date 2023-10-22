SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — A few airports in the Southern Tier will be receiving state funding for infrastructure improvements.

According to Governor Hochul’s Office, Elmira Corning Regional Airport will be getting $800,000 to purchase electrified equipment and charging infrastructure, Corning-Painted Post Airport will be getting $300,000 to buy an excavator with attachments for ground maintenance, and Ithaca Tompkins International Airport will be getting $1.4 million to go towards the construction of an emergency operations facility.

These airports and 33 others across New York State will be receiving a total of nearly $50 million for projects that will enhance safety, business development, sustainability, and more as part of the tax-funded Aviation Capital Grant Program. The goal of this program is to make the communities surrounding the airports more economically competitive with neighboring states.

“A strong investment in our airports is a meaningful investment in our communities and the future of the Empire State,” said Hochul. “Airports are gateways to communities large and small across New York State and these grants will serve as a launchpad to springboard many of these facilities into the 21st century and beyond.”

The airports selected for the Aviation Capital Grant Program are all open for public use and had to apply for funding. The funding will be administered through the New York State Department of Transportation.