Southern Tier Audiology Associates to host Chemung Chamber “Business After Business” reception

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Southern Tier Audiology Associates will host a Chemung County Chamber of Commerce “Business After Business” Reception on Thursday, August 26 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at their new location 446 E. Water St., Elmira.

The reception will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their new facility. For all in-person Business After Business receptions, the Chamber will be following the same protocols adhered to by the member host.

Per Southern Tier Audiology Associates, all attendees will be required to follow NYS and CDC guidance regarding mask-wearing and social distancing when outdoors, masks will be required to enter the facility

“Business After Business” Receptions offer Chamber members the opportunity to develop potential

business and customer contacts through networking with other members. The event will feature food,

beverage tastings by Hill Top Inn, and Turtle Leaf Café. There will also be fabulous door prizes.

Admission will be $5 for chamber members and $10 for those that are non-members. Registration is required for the event and can be found here, or contact the Chemung Chamber at (607) 734- 5137, email at info@chemungchamber.org.