Southern Tier bridges receive over $8 million for repairs

(WETM) – Bridges and culverts across New York State will be receiving millions of dollars for replacement and repairs, and three locations in the Southern Tier are getting a combined eight million.

In Chemung County, the Latta Brook Bridge on County Route 51 will receive $2.229 million. In Steuben County, the Smith Road Bridge over the Cohocton River is getting $4.566 million. And in Schuyler County, the Village of Odessa is receiving $1.958 million to replace the Cotton Hanlon Road bridge over Deckertown Creek.

Governor Hochul announced the $216 million funding package on December 15, saying “We must continue to make these strategic investments in our local communities to protect our residents from the increased frequency of extreme weather events, as well as to provide New Yorkers with the modernized and streamlined infrastructure they deserve.”

This bridge funding is the latest in a recent series of grants that have come to the Southern Tier. These include grants to improve drinking water, expand historic districts, improve art institutions, and increase access to broadband internet.