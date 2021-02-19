Southern Tier communities receive funding to combat homelessness

(WETM) – Organizations in the Southern Tier have received nearly $2 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for working to end homelessness across New York State.

The funding was allocated through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program (CoC), designed to provide funding to nonprofits, as well as local and state governments, to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families and promote access to programs that encourage self-sufficiency among individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Additionally, this funding will provide nonprofits and local governments with the resources needed to plan emergency, transitional, and permanent housing alternatives to address the various needs of people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

Southern Tier:

Recipient City/Town County Type of Grant Amount Allegany County Community Opportinities & Rural Development / FY2019 RRH Supportive Housing Project Belmont Allegany CoCR $94,530 Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / Bonus Permanent Supportive Housing Elmira Chemung CoCR $114,970 Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / HMIS Elmira Chemung CoCR $100,058 Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / PSH Consolidated Elmira Chemung CoCR $257,186 Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / RR Consolidated Elmira Chemung CoCR $167,695 Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / S+C Permanent Supported Housing Elmira Chemung CoCR $288,240 Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, Inc / Livingston Supportive Housing FY2019 Corning Steuben CoCR $55,119 Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, Inc / Steuben County S+C FY 2019 Corning Steuben CoCR $432,626 Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, Inc / Transitional to Permanent Supportive Housing FY 2019 Corning Steuben CoCR $67,649 Wayne County Action Program, Inc. / Success Center TH-RRH Lyons Wayne CoCR $48,123 COLUMBIA OPPORTUNITIES INCORPORATED / COI Chronic Homeless Project 2019 Herkimer Columbia CoCR $18,654 The Mental Health Association of Columbia-Greene Counties / MHA Columbia Greene P16 2019 Herkimer Columbia CoCR $25,847 The Mental Health Association of Columbia-Greene Counties / MHA Columbia Greene P2S 2019 Herkimer Columbia CoCR $34,705 Franklin County Community Housing Council, Inc. / FCCHC Homeless Program Malone Franklin CoCR $54,722

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home and this federal investment gets us one step closer to that goal,” said Senator Schumer. “New Yorkers are always stronger together, and to make it through this crisis, we need to come together as communities to do all we can to ensure housing and encourage self-sufficiency for our most vulnerable residents. As we ask people to stay home and socially distance, access to safe and reliable housing will determine whether or not New York can avoid the sort of tragedy we saw in the early days of the pandemic. I will always fight tooth and nail for resources that keep New Yorkers safe, especially during these challenging times.”

“No family or individual should ever be without a place to live. This significant federal investment will support organizations across New York that provide critical services to New Yorkers facing homelessness or housing insecurity,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Over the past year, financial strain from unemployment and health care bills have exacerbated circumstances for families already living paycheck to paycheck. Access to safe and reliable housing is essential now more than ever, and I will always fight to ensure our communities have the resources they need to combat homelessness.”