Southern Tier falls behind state vaccine threshold

(WETM)- While the New York State first dose vaccination rate is 70 percent, local health departments in the Southern Tier fall short of that benchmark. According to the New York Department of Health, Chemung County has 52.3 percent of the population 18 and older with one vaccine dose. Steuben County has 51.4 percent and Schuyler County has 56.1 percent.

Local officials say there is no need for concern because they did not think they would reach the herd immunity benchmark due to low vaccination turnout.

“Unfortunately, I think we understood a couple of months ago that they want for the vaccine started to diminish and we weren’t going to reach the 70 to 75 percent like we initially hoped,” Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss added.

Now the county is tracking data by zip code and targeting towns and municipalities with low vaccination rates. By bringing the vaccine to them, Moss hopes to increase county vaccination rates.

Data from Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss.

“I mean there are lots of people in the other areas that you should be able to educate and hopefully they’ll change your mind,” Moss continued.

Moss also told 18 News Chemung County has a large supply of vaccine with appointments available.