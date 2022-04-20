ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire departments across the Southern Tier are hosting open houses this weekend to encourage the recruitment and retention of local volunteer firefighters and EMTs.

The campaign is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24. During the event fire departments from across the Southern Tier and statewide will conduct open houses, inviting the public to come and learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter.

According to the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York, the number of volunteer firefighters statewide declined from 140,000 in the early 1990s to less than 90,000 just a few years ago. EMTs have seen a decrease from more than 50,000 to 35,000 during the same period.

FASNY says that RecruitNY and other initiatives are starting to make a difference and approximately 20,000 firefighters have been added to the ranks of departments statewide over the past few years.

https://www.recruitny.org/participants has the list of all counties participating in the open house. On the website, you can click on more info to see the specifics of the event and what time each event starts. A list of participating departments is below.

Chemung County

Community Fire & Rescue Inc 321 State Route 224

Van Etten, NY (607) 589-2040 April 23 Elmira Heights 215 Elmwood Ave

Elmira Heights, NY (607) 733-6580 April 23 Southport Volunteer Fire Department 1001 Carl Street

Elmira, NY (607) 733-7599 April 23

Steuben County

Painted Post Fire Department 261 Steuben St

Painted Post, NY (607) 962-4605 April 23 East Campbell Vol. Fire Department 4581 Meads Creek Road

Painted Post, NY (607) 936-4756 April 23 Woodhull 5332 Cr-129

Woodhull, NY (607) 281-9615 April 23 Tuscarora Volunteer Fire Department 1358 County Route 85

Addison, NY (607) 542-7424 April 24 Addison Fire Department 1 Tuscarora St

Addison Ny, NY (607) 359-3500 April 24 Savona 15 Mccoy St

Savona, NY (607) 583-2620 April 24 Howard Volunteer Fire Dept 3622 County Route 70a

Avoca, NY (607) 542-6500 April 23 Forest View Gang Mills Fire 125 Forest Drive

Painted Post, NY (607) 962-1507 April 24 Canisteo Fire Department 14 S. Main Street

Canisteo, NY (607) 607-5901 April 23 Gibson Fire Department 2985 College Ave

Corning, NY (607) 962-4182 April 24 Tuscarora 1358 County Route 85

Addison, NY (607) 542-7424 April 24

Tompkins County

Mclean Fire Department 2 Stevens Rd

Mclean, NY (607) 838-3700 April 23 Neptun Hose Co #1 Of Dryden 26 North Street

Dryden, NY (607) 844-8124 April 23 Groton Fire Department 108 E Cortland St

Groton, NY (607) 898-3135 April 23 Varna Volunteer Fire Company 14 Turkey Hill Rd

Varna, NY (607) 273-2407 April 23 – 24 Lansing Fire Department 80 Ridge Rd.

Lansing, NY (607) 533-4023 April 23 Enfield Volunteer Fire Company 172 Enfield Main Road

Ithaca, NY (607) 272-8757 April 23 – 24 Ithaca Fire Department, Neriton Volunteer Fire Co. 9 1240trumansburg Rd

Ithaca, NY (607) 272-1234 April 23

Schuyler County