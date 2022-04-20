ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire departments across the Southern Tier are hosting open houses this weekend to encourage the recruitment and retention of local volunteer firefighters and EMTs.

The campaign is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24. During the event fire departments from across the Southern Tier and statewide will conduct open houses, inviting the public to come and learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter.

According to the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York, the number of volunteer firefighters statewide declined from 140,000 in the early 1990s to less than 90,000 just a few years ago. EMTs have seen a decrease from more than 50,000 to 35,000 during the same period.

FASNY says that RecruitNY and other initiatives are starting to make a difference and approximately 20,000 firefighters have been added to the ranks of departments statewide over the past few years.

https://www.recruitny.org/participants has the list of all counties participating in the open house. On the website, you can click on more info to see the specifics of the event and what time each event starts. A list of participating departments is below.

Chemung County

Community Fire & Rescue Inc321 State Route 224
Van Etten, NY		(607) 589-2040April 23
Elmira Heights215 Elmwood Ave
Elmira Heights, NY		(607) 733-6580April 23
Southport Volunteer Fire Department1001 Carl Street
Elmira, NY		(607) 733-7599April 23

Steuben County

Painted Post Fire Department261 Steuben St
Painted Post, NY		(607) 962-4605April 23
East Campbell Vol. Fire Department4581 Meads Creek Road
Painted Post, NY		(607) 936-4756April 23
Woodhull5332 Cr-129
Woodhull, NY		(607) 281-9615April 23
Tuscarora Volunteer Fire Department1358 County Route 85
Addison, NY		(607) 542-7424April 24
Addison Fire Department1 Tuscarora St
Addison Ny, NY		(607) 359-3500April 24
Savona15 Mccoy St
Savona, NY		(607) 583-2620April 24
Howard Volunteer Fire Dept3622 County Route 70a
Avoca, NY		(607) 542-6500April 23
Forest View Gang Mills Fire125 Forest Drive
Painted Post, NY		(607) 962-1507April 24
Canisteo Fire Department14 S. Main Street
Canisteo, NY		(607) 607-5901April 23
Gibson Fire Department2985 College Ave
Corning, NY		(607) 962-4182April 24
Tuscarora1358 County Route 85
Addison, NY		(607) 542-7424April 24

Tompkins County

Mclean Fire Department2 Stevens Rd
Mclean, NY		(607) 838-3700April 23
Neptun Hose Co #1 Of Dryden26 North Street
Dryden, NY		(607) 844-8124April 23
Groton Fire Department108 E Cortland St
Groton, NY		(607) 898-3135April 23
Varna Volunteer Fire Company14 Turkey Hill Rd
Varna, NY		(607) 273-2407April 23 – 24
Lansing Fire Department80 Ridge Rd.
Lansing, NY		(607) 533-4023April 23
Enfield Volunteer Fire Company172 Enfield Main Road
Ithaca, NY		(607) 272-8757April 23 – 24
Ithaca Fire Department, Neriton Volunteer Fire Co. 91240trumansburg Rd
Ithaca, NY		(607) 272-1234April 23

Schuyler County

Beaver Dams Volunteer Fire Department1165 Co Rte 19
Beaver Dams, NY		(607) 962-0647April 24
Valois Logan Hector Volunteer Fire Company5736 State Route 414
Hector, NY		(607) 227-5318April 23
Odessa Fire Department300 E Main St
Cayuta, NY		(607) 594-2157April 23 – 24