ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of Southern Tier is saying goodbye to one of its leaders who has been with the organization for more than 20 years.

Natasha Thompson is the President and CEO of the Food Bank, and on March 17th she will be stepping down. Natasha has had a pivotal role in fighting hunger in the Southern Tier. The Food Bank announced Thompson will be moving to WSKG in Binghamton as its new CEO.

“I am very proud of the work we have done together in this community,” Thompson said. “Our Senior Leadership Team is one of the smartest, most dedicated teams of professionals that I have had the pleasure to work with. I have no doubt they will continue to deliver and improve on the many programs and services we bring to our communities daily.”

The Food Bank has seen significant growth under Thompson’s leadership, being named food bank of the year in 2017 by Feeding America. Thompson also orchestrated a successful $5.75M campaign that helped grow the Food Bank across the Southern Tier, delivering 13 million pounds of food across six counties.

“Natasha is a respected leader and is well-known for her vision, compassion, and drive to end hunger in our communities,” said Joe Thomas, Chair of the Board for the Food Bank. “During her tenure, she has developed an extremely strong leadership team with the same passion and fire that she brought to the role every day. And, while we will miss her, we wish Natasha well in her next chapter.”

The Food Bank said its Board of Directors will work with Catholic Charities to find Thompson’s replacement.