(WETM) – Several towns throughout the Southern Tier will be getting tens of millions of dollars for water infrastructure improvement, Governor Kathy Hochul announced.

Hochul’s office announced another round of Water Infrastructure Improvement Grant, Intermunicipal Grant, Green Innovation Grant, and Engineering Planning Grant awards worth almost $300 million for towns and cities across New York State.

In the Southern Tier, several towns and counties will be getting a total of $20,255,922 in WIIA Grants and Engineering Planning Grants.

Hochul’s office said that the money is designed “to modernize the state’s aging water and sewer systems by providing the financial resources that municipalities need to undertake critical once-in-a-generation projects.” The programs aim to keep water clean, increase resilience to flooding, regionalize water systems, and protect public health.

The full award amounts for local municipalities in the Southern Tier are below:

WIIA Grants

Applicant Project Name County Grant Award Bath, Town of Town of Bath Sanitary Sewer System & Lift Station Improvements Steuben $857,500 Bath, Village of Village of Bath Sanitary Sewer System & Lift Station Improvements Steuben $562,500 Binghamton, City of 6th Ward Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Broome $2,753,750 Endicott, Village of Well No. 32 Improvements Project ( Ranney Well) Broome $5,000,000 Odessa, Village of Village of Odessa Water System Improvements Schuyler $2,996,295 Painted Post, Village of WWTP Disinfection Improvements Steuben $207,917 Smithville, Town of Smithville Flats Water System Chenango $4,800,000 Watkins Glen, Village of Water System Improvements Project Schuyler $2,000,000 Wayland, Village of Village of Wayland WWTP UV Disinfection Steuben $750,000 Environmental Facilities Corporation

Engineering Planning Grant

CFA # Applicant Project Description Award County 119794 Chemung County Sewer Districts Combined Sewer Overflow Reduction Green Infrastrucute Pilot Study $50,000 Chemung 120351 Endicott, Village of Flow Management Plan Implementation – Phase 2 $100,000 Broome 118774 Fleischmanns, Village of Wastewater Treatment Upgrade Study $24,000 Delaware 119955 Freeville, Village of Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements $30,000 Tompkins 121339 Owego, Town of Biosolids Management and Water Pollution Control Plant 1 Outfall Sewer Study $50,000 Tioga 119690 Roxbury, Town of Denver Sewer District Wastewater Treatment Plant Study $19,960 Delaware 119151 South Corning, Village of Sewer System Improvements Study $30,000 Steuben 121688 Southport, Town of Mt. Zoar Area Sanitary Sewer Study $24,000 Chemung Environmental Facilities Corporation

The full list of WIIA and Engineering Planning grant recipients can be found on the EFC website.