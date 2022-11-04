(WETM) – Several towns throughout the Southern Tier will be getting tens of millions of dollars for water infrastructure improvement, Governor Kathy Hochul announced.
Hochul’s office announced another round of Water Infrastructure Improvement Grant, Intermunicipal Grant, Green Innovation Grant, and Engineering Planning Grant awards worth almost $300 million for towns and cities across New York State.
In the Southern Tier, several towns and counties will be getting a total of $20,255,922 in WIIA Grants and Engineering Planning Grants.
Hochul’s office said that the money is designed “to modernize the state’s aging water and sewer systems by providing the financial resources that municipalities need to undertake critical once-in-a-generation projects.” The programs aim to keep water clean, increase resilience to flooding, regionalize water systems, and protect public health.
The full award amounts for local municipalities in the Southern Tier are below:
WIIA Grants
|Applicant
|Project Name
|County
|Grant Award
|Bath, Town of
|Town of Bath Sanitary Sewer System & Lift Station Improvements
|Steuben
|$857,500
|Bath, Village of
|Village of Bath Sanitary Sewer System & Lift Station Improvements
|Steuben
|$562,500
|Binghamton, City of
|6th Ward Sanitary Sewer Interceptor
|Broome
|$2,753,750
|Endicott, Village of
|Well No. 32 Improvements Project ( Ranney Well)
|Broome
|$5,000,000
|Odessa, Village of
|Village of Odessa Water System Improvements
|Schuyler
|$2,996,295
|Painted Post, Village of
|WWTP Disinfection Improvements
|Steuben
|$207,917
|Smithville, Town of
|Smithville Flats Water System
|Chenango
|$4,800,000
|Watkins Glen, Village of
|Water System Improvements Project
|Schuyler
|$2,000,000
|Wayland, Village of
|Village of Wayland WWTP UV Disinfection
|Steuben
|$750,000
Engineering Planning Grant
|CFA #
|Applicant
|Project Description
|Award
|County
|119794
|Chemung County Sewer Districts
|Combined Sewer Overflow Reduction Green Infrastrucute Pilot Study
|$50,000
|Chemung
|120351
|Endicott, Village of
|Flow Management Plan Implementation – Phase 2
|$100,000
|Broome
|118774
|Fleischmanns, Village of
|Wastewater Treatment Upgrade Study
|$24,000
|Delaware
|119955
|Freeville, Village of
|Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements
|$30,000
|Tompkins
|121339
|Owego, Town of
|Biosolids Management and Water Pollution Control Plant 1 Outfall Sewer Study
|$50,000
|Tioga
|119690
|Roxbury, Town of
|Denver Sewer District Wastewater Treatment Plant Study
|$19,960
|Delaware
|119151
|South Corning, Village of
|Sewer System Improvements Study
|$30,000
|Steuben
|121688
|Southport, Town of
|Mt. Zoar Area Sanitary Sewer Study
|$24,000
|Chemung
The full list of WIIA and Engineering Planning grant recipients can be found on the EFC website.