(WETM) – Several towns throughout the Southern Tier will be getting tens of millions of dollars for water infrastructure improvement, Governor Kathy Hochul announced.

Hochul’s office announced another round of Water Infrastructure Improvement Grant, Intermunicipal Grant, Green Innovation Grant, and Engineering Planning Grant awards worth almost $300 million for towns and cities across New York State.

In the Southern Tier, several towns and counties will be getting a total of $20,255,922 in WIIA Grants and Engineering Planning Grants.

Hochul’s office said that the money is designed “to modernize the state’s aging water and sewer systems by providing the financial resources that municipalities need to undertake critical once-in-a-generation projects.” The programs aim to keep water clean, increase resilience to flooding, regionalize water systems, and protect public health.

The full award amounts for local municipalities in the Southern Tier are below:

WIIA Grants

ApplicantProject NameCountyGrant Award
Bath, Town ofTown of Bath Sanitary Sewer System & Lift Station ImprovementsSteuben $857,500
Bath, Village ofVillage of Bath Sanitary Sewer System & Lift Station ImprovementsSteuben $562,500
Binghamton, City of6th Ward Sanitary Sewer InterceptorBroome $2,753,750
Endicott, Village ofWell No. 32 Improvements Project ( Ranney Well)Broome $5,000,000
Odessa, Village ofVillage of Odessa Water System ImprovementsSchuyler $2,996,295
Painted Post, Village ofWWTP Disinfection ImprovementsSteuben $207,917
Smithville, Town ofSmithville Flats Water SystemChenango $4,800,000
Watkins Glen, Village ofWater System Improvements ProjectSchuyler $2,000,000
Wayland, Village ofVillage of Wayland WWTP UV DisinfectionSteuben $750,000
Environmental Facilities Corporation

Engineering Planning Grant

CFA #Applicant Project DescriptionAwardCounty
119794Chemung County Sewer DistrictsCombined Sewer Overflow Reduction Green Infrastrucute Pilot Study$50,000 Chemung
120351Endicott, Village ofFlow Management Plan Implementation – Phase 2$100,000 Broome
118774Fleischmanns, Village ofWastewater Treatment Upgrade Study$24,000 Delaware
119955Freeville, Village ofWastewater Infrastructure Improvements$30,000 Tompkins
121339Owego, Town ofBiosolids Management and Water Pollution Control Plant 1 Outfall Sewer Study$50,000 Tioga
119690Roxbury, Town ofDenver Sewer District Wastewater Treatment Plant Study$19,960 Delaware
119151South Corning, Village ofSewer System Improvements Study$30,000 Steuben
121688Southport, Town ofMt. Zoar Area Sanitary Sewer Study$24,000 Chemung
The full list of WIIA and Engineering Planning grant recipients can be found on the EFC website.