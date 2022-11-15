(WETM) – Several Southern Tier counties and towns are getting a combined $5 million to improve infrastructure and housing rehabilitation projects, Governor Hochul’s office announced.

The money is part of a total $33 million in Community Development Block Grant funding. The money is designed to “help communities provide decent affordable housing and safe living environments primarily for low- and moderate-income residents.”

Several towns, cities, and counties across the Southern Tier will receive a combined $5.3 million for different projects:

The City of Hornell in Steuben County will use $50,000 to complete a water asset management plan, and $1,250,000 for improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Steuben County will use $198,000 to assist up to 13 low- to moderate-income households replace failing septic systems.

The village of Watkins Glen in Schuyler County will use $50,000 to complete a wastewater planning study for its Clute Park Pump Station Replacement and force main reroute.

The village of Waverly in Tioga County will use $1.25 million for improvements to the village water distribution system and $500,000 to provide assistance to 13 low- to moderate-income homeowners.

Chenango County will use $500,000 to provide housing rehabilitation to 14 low- to moderate-income single-family households.

The town of Danby in Tompkins County will use $500,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance for up 14 low- to moderate-income homeowners.

The town of Lisle in Broome County will use $275,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance for up to eight low- to moderate-income homeowners, and $475,000 to replace five substandard manufactured homes occupied by low- to moderate-income owners.

The town of Newfield in Tompkins County will use $298,000 to assist 19 residential properties primarily occupied by lower-income households to replace their septic tanks and lateral supply lines.

“By supporting improvements to build affordable housing, enhance public water facilities and strengthen local infrastructure, this funding will lay the groundwork for stronger, more resilient neighborhoods across New York,” Governor Hochul said. “These critical investments in our public infrastructure will help provide safe, stable housing and affordable amenities to New Yorkers while allowing businesses to grow and thrive, and I thank the New York Congressional Delegation for securing this vital funding for our state.”