N.Y. (WETM) — Governor Hochul’s office announced on Friday that two healthcare agencies in the Southern Tier will be receiving funding from the state’s Opioid Settlement Fund.

New York State will be giving a total of $5.5 million to agencies across the state to support addiction outreach and engagement services. All of this funding was allocated to programs that support high-need populations. The Southern Tier AIDS Program will be receiving $302,000, and the Allegany Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse will be receiving $400,000.

“The outreach efforts supported by this funding will help to ensure that high-risk populations that have been underserved for many years will have access to the treatment and support services they need,” said Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan. “This is a lifesaving step in our efforts to address drug addiction and the opioid crisis.”

This funding is being overseen by the Office of Addiction Services and Supports and distributed through New York State’s Opioid Settlement Fund. New York State is receiving over $2 billion through Attorney General Letitia James’s settlement agreements with various opioid manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies.