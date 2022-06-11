CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Thousands across the country came together on Saturday to take a stand on gun violence in the U.S., just weeks after the shootings in both Buffalo and Uvalde.

The Southern Tier did not shy away from joining in on the march as dozens joined organizers at Corning-Painted Post High School Saturday morning.

Community members, parents with their children, former teachers, students, and local leaders, came together to express their thoughts on gun violence.

Multiple guests spoke about their outrage on how shootings keep happening across the country while letting out chants of a few simple, yet powerful, words, “Enough is Enough…Enough is Enough.”

An elementary school teacher spoke of his scared students, specifically one that told him the reason they wore a sports jersey to school was that it would make them faster if a shooter entered the building.

One speaker was there to show that he is actively trying to make a difference, to actually ‘do something’ for the community.

“I’m a grandfather…I’m a father, and I look at the pain that these families are experiencing, and I look at the causes,” said congress candidate Max Della Pia. “We always are told we shouldn’t make this political, and that this is a time of mourning,” he said. “I think it is a time of mourning but it’s also a call to action because we all share the same family values in that we don’t want this to happen to our children, so if we really don’t want that, we need to work in a constructive way toward the middle,” he said.

After the speakers said all they could, the group gathered and formed a line to begin their march to Centerway Square. They walked together and united while crossing over the pedestrian bridge and ending the march at the square.

Participants gathered and talked for a while longer as others started to pack up and head to Elmira where a similar march was held at Brand Park.