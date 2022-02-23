Southern Tier homes selling faster, at higher prices than last year: report

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new report showed that homes in the Southern Tier have sold faster and for more money than this time the last two years, and the number of homes available has dramatically decreased.

The January 2022 report from the Elmira-Corning Regional Association of REALTORS said that housing prices in 2021 reached their highest level in 15 years, and 2022 has started off much the same. The report said that low mortgage rates spurred homebuyers into purchasing property, even though prices climbed and there was a shortage of available homes.

The report compared several indexes in home listings in January 2022 with January 2021 and 2020. The data included listings from Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga and Yates Counties, specifically single-family properties, townhomes and condominiums.

Compared with this time the last two years, the number of new listings in the Southern Tier decreased more than 25%, down to 93 in January 2022 from 175 in 2020. Similarly, the total “Inventory of Homes for Sale” was down almost 40% at 231 this year but 599 two years ago. The Inventory includes “the number of properties available for sale in active status at the end of a given month”, according to the report.

In contrast to the decrease of available homes, the report said pending sales and closed sales all increased from 2020 to January 2022.

However, homes were reportedly being bought up fast than ever. The data showed that houses sold in January 2020 were on the market for about 62 days until an offer was accepted. At the start of 2022, that number was down to 49 days.

And the price of homes has soared. At the start of 2020, the average cost of a property in the Southern Tier was $122,184, according to the report. That increased by more than $70,000 to an average of $192,848 in January 2022. The report also indicated that the average cost peaked in August 2021 at $211,304.

