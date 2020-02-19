Southern Tier Housing Authorities receive over $2.8 million in HUD funding

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today awarded more than $1 million to the Elmira Housing Authority as part of a nearly $3 billion in funding.

The Bradford County, PA Housing Authority received $828,411 and Tioga, Pennsylvania received $958,367 worth of funding. Communities in Steuben and Schuyler County received no funding.

The funding will allow agencies to make needed capital improvements to their properties.

In New York, HUD awarded $653,144,850 to housing authorities in the state, though the New York City Housing Authority received over $581 million.

The grants announced today are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to approximately 2,900 public housing authorities to build, repair, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to replace old plumbing and electrical systems.