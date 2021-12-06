Southern Tier marijuana opt-out tracker

(WETM) – The deadline is approaching for New York State municipalities to opt-in or opt-out of allowing marijuana dispensaries and/or consumption sites in their jurisdiction. Several towns and villages in the Southern Tier are holding public hearings this week as they hear the deadline.

The Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act enacted in March 2021 allows municipalities the choice until December 31. Those jurisdictions that don’t make a decision by the end of the year will automatically be opted-in.

The Rockefeller Institute of Government has been monitoring the opt-out decision-making process of towns, villages, and cities across the state, and has launched newly launched the Marijuana Opt-Out Tracker to track the status of the opt-out process as it is happening. The Opt-Out Tracker monitors the activities of the municipalities’ decision-making process by reviewing local governing boards, newspaper articles, legal notices for public hearings, the passage of local laws, and submissions of local laws to the Department of State.

Southern Tier municipalities and their decisions are listed below:

Chemung County

Ashland: Opt-out for on-site consumption as of August 12, 2021; no decision for dispensaries

Baldwin: Public hearing to be held December 8, 2021

Big Flats: Public hearing held November 17, 2021

Catlin: Public hearing to be held December 9, 2021

Chemung (Town): Opt-out of both as of August 11, 2021

Elmira (City): No official decision, Mayor Dan Mandell says it “wouldn’t make any sense for us to opt-out”

Elmira (Town): Opt-out of both as of October 18, 2021

Elmira Heights: Public hearing to be held December 7, 2021

Erin: Public hearing to be held December 8, 2021

Village of Horseheads: Opt-in to both as of July 12, 2021

Town of Horseheads: Public hearing to be held December 8, 2021

Southport: Opt-out of both as of September 14, 2021

Veteran: Opt-out of both as of July 16, 2021; referendum affirmed to opt-out on Nov. 2, 2021

Wellsburg: Public hearing held October 26, 2021

Schuyler County

Burdett (Village) – No official decision

Catherine (Town) – No official decision

Cayuta (Town) – No official decision

Dix (Town) – No official decision

Hector (Town) – No official decision

Montour (Town) – No official decision

Montour Falls (Village) – Public hearing held on Dec. 12

Odessa (Village) – Public hearings held on Aug. 24, Oct. 20, & Dec. 9

Orange (Town) – No official decision

Reading (Town) – No official decision

Tyrone (Town) – No official decision

Watkins Glen (Village) – Opt-in for on-site consumption and dispensaries on Oct. 5 Board of Trustees decided not to opt-out but will set up guidelines through a zoning law



Steuben County

Addison (Town): No official decision

Addison (Village) – No official decision

Almond: No official decision

Arkport: No official decision

Avoca (Town): Opt-out of both as of October 20, 2021

Avoca (Village): Opt-out of both as of September 9, 2021

Bath (Village): Public hearing held November 8, 2021

Bath (Town): No official decision

Bradford: No official decision

Cameron: Public hearing held November 10, 2021

Campbell: Opt-out of both as of November 8, 2021

Canisteo (Village): Public hearing held November 16, 2021

Canisteo (Town): Opt-out of both as of November 8, 2021

Caton: Public hearing to be held December 8, 2021

Cohocton (Village): No official decision

Cohocton (Town): No official decision

Corning (City): Public hearing and vote held December 6, 2021

Corning (Town): Plan to vote at December 20, 2021 Board Meeting

Dansville: No official decision

Erwin: Public hearing to be held December 14, 2021

Fremont: No official decision

Greenwood: No official decision

Hammondsport: Opt-out of both as of November 9, 2021

Hartsville: Public hearing held November 11, 2021

Hornby: No official decision

Hornell: No official decision

Hornellsville: No official decision

Howard: No official decision

Jasper: No official decision

Lindley: No official decision

North Hornell: No official decision

Painted Post: No official decision

Prattsburgh: No official decision

Pulteney: No official decision

Rathbone: No official decision

Riverside: Opt-out of both as of October 12, 2021

Savona: No official decision

South Corning: Public hearing held November 8, 2021

Thurston: Public hearing held November 10, 2021

Troupsburg: No official decision

Tuscarora: Opt-out of both as of November 4, 2021

Urbana: Opt-out of both as of October 19, 2021

Wayland (Town): No official decision

Wayland (Village): No official decision

Wayne: No official decision

West Union: No official decision

Wheeler: Public hearing to be held December 13, 2021

Woodhull: No official decision

Tioga County

Barton (Town) – No official decision

Berkshire (Town) – Opt-in for on-site consumption and dispensaries

Candor (Town) – No official decision

Candor (Village) – No official decision

Newark Valley (Town) – Public hearing held Oct. 19

Newark Valley (Village) – Public hearing expected in December

Nichols (Town) – Opt-out of both on Aug. 23

Nichols (Village) – Opt-out on Oct. 14

Owego (Town) – Public hearing scheduled for Dec. 7

Owego (Village) – Public hearing held Nov. 15

Richford (Town) – Opt-out on June 14

Spencer (Town) – Opt-out on Sept. 14

Spencer (Village) – Public hearing scheduled for Dec. 6

Tioga (Town) – Opt-out on Nov. 9

Waverly (Village) – Opt-out of on-site consumption on Nov. 9, voting on dispensaries on Dec. 14

Tompkins County