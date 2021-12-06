Southern Tier marijuana opt-out tracker

(WETM) – The deadline is approaching for New York State municipalities to opt-in or opt-out of allowing marijuana dispensaries and/or consumption sites in their jurisdiction. Several towns and villages in the Southern Tier are holding public hearings this week as they hear the deadline.
The Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act enacted in March 2021 allows municipalities the choice until December 31. Those jurisdictions that don’t make a decision by the end of the year will automatically be opted-in.
The Rockefeller Institute of Government has been monitoring the opt-out decision-making process of towns, villages, and cities across the state, and has launched newly launched the Marijuana Opt-Out Tracker to track the status of the opt-out process as it is happening. The Opt-Out Tracker monitors the activities of the municipalities’ decision-making process by reviewing local governing boards, newspaper articles, legal notices for public hearings, the passage of local laws, and submissions of local laws to the Department of State.
Southern Tier municipalities and their decisions are listed below:
Chemung County
- Ashland: Opt-out for on-site consumption as of August 12, 2021; no decision for dispensaries
- Baldwin: Public hearing to be held December 8, 2021
- Big Flats: Public hearing held November 17, 2021
- Catlin: Public hearing to be held December 9, 2021
- Chemung (Town): Opt-out of both as of August 11, 2021
- Elmira (City): No official decision, Mayor Dan Mandell says it “wouldn’t make any sense for us to opt-out”
- Elmira (Town): Opt-out of both as of October 18, 2021
- Elmira Heights: Public hearing to be held December 7, 2021
- Erin: Public hearing to be held December 8, 2021
- Village of Horseheads: Opt-in to both as of July 12, 2021
- Town of Horseheads: Public hearing to be held December 8, 2021
- Southport: Opt-out of both as of September 14, 2021
- Veteran: Opt-out of both as of July 16, 2021; referendum affirmed to opt-out on Nov. 2, 2021
- Wellsburg: Public hearing held October 26, 2021
Schuyler County
- Burdett (Village) – No official decision
- Catherine (Town) – No official decision
- Cayuta (Town) – No official decision
- Dix (Town) – No official decision
- Hector (Town) – No official decision
- Montour (Town) – No official decision
- Montour Falls (Village) – Public hearing held on Dec. 12
- Odessa (Village) – Public hearings held on Aug. 24, Oct. 20, & Dec. 9
- Orange (Town) – No official decision
- Reading (Town) – No official decision
- Tyrone (Town) – No official decision
- Watkins Glen (Village) – Opt-in for on-site consumption and dispensaries on Oct. 5
- Board of Trustees decided not to opt-out but will set up guidelines through a zoning law
Steuben County
- Addison (Town): No official decision
- Addison (Village) – No official decision
- Almond: No official decision
- Arkport: No official decision
- Avoca (Town): Opt-out of both as of October 20, 2021
- Avoca (Village): Opt-out of both as of September 9, 2021
- Bath (Village): Public hearing held November 8, 2021
- Bath (Town): No official decision
- Bradford: No official decision
- Cameron: Public hearing held November 10, 2021
- Campbell: Opt-out of both as of November 8, 2021
- Canisteo (Village): Public hearing held November 16, 2021
- Canisteo (Town): Opt-out of both as of November 8, 2021
- Caton: Public hearing to be held December 8, 2021
- Cohocton (Village): No official decision
- Cohocton (Town): No official decision
- Corning (City): Public hearing and vote held December 6, 2021
- Corning (Town): Plan to vote at December 20, 2021 Board Meeting
- Dansville: No official decision
- Erwin: Public hearing to be held December 14, 2021
- Fremont: No official decision
- Greenwood: No official decision
- Hammondsport: Opt-out of both as of November 9, 2021
- Hartsville: Public hearing held November 11, 2021
- Hornby: No official decision
- Hornell: No official decision
- Hornellsville: No official decision
- Howard: No official decision
- Jasper: No official decision
- Lindley: No official decision
- North Hornell: No official decision
- Painted Post: No official decision
- Prattsburgh: No official decision
- Pulteney: No official decision
- Rathbone: No official decision
- Riverside: Opt-out of both as of October 12, 2021
- Savona: No official decision
- South Corning: Public hearing held November 8, 2021
- Thurston: Public hearing held November 10, 2021
- Troupsburg: No official decision
- Tuscarora: Opt-out of both as of November 4, 2021
- Urbana: Opt-out of both as of October 19, 2021
- Wayland (Town): No official decision
- Wayland (Village): No official decision
- Wayne: No official decision
- West Union: No official decision
- Wheeler: Public hearing to be held December 13, 2021
- Woodhull: No official decision
Tioga County
- Barton (Town) – No official decision
- Berkshire (Town) – Opt-in for on-site consumption and dispensaries
- Candor (Town) – No official decision
- Candor (Village) – No official decision
- Newark Valley (Town) – Public hearing held Oct. 19
- Newark Valley (Village) – Public hearing expected in December
- Nichols (Town) – Opt-out of both on Aug. 23
- Nichols (Village) – Opt-out on Oct. 14
- Owego (Town) – Public hearing scheduled for Dec. 7
- Owego (Village) – Public hearing held Nov. 15
- Richford (Town) – Opt-out on June 14
- Spencer (Town) – Opt-out on Sept. 14
- Spencer (Village) – Public hearing scheduled for Dec. 6
- Tioga (Town) – Opt-out on Nov. 9
- Waverly (Village) – Opt-out of on-site consumption on Nov. 9, voting on dispensaries on Dec. 14
Tompkins County
- Caroline: No official decision
- Cayuga Heights: Opt-in to both as of April, 21, 2021
- Danby: No official decision
- Dryden: Opt-out of both as of October 20, 2021
- Enfield: Public hearing to be held December 8, 2021
- Freeville: Public hearing to be held December 7, 2021
- Groton (Village): Opt-out of both as of August 16, 2021
- Groton (Town): Opt-out of both as of August 16, 2021
- Ithaca (City): No official decision
- Ithaca (Town): Opt-in to both
- Lansing (Village): Opt-in to on-site consumption only as of November 15, 2021
- Lansing (Town): Public hearing to be held December 15, 2021
- Newfield: Public hearing held October 28, 2021
- Trumansburg: Opt-in to both as of October 18, 2021
- Ulysses: No official decision