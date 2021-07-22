Southern Tier reaches 50.3% fully vaccinated

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- According to the New York State COVID-19 Dashboard, 50.3% of residents have been fully vaccinated within the Southern Tier.

Within the Southern Tier, Tompkins County leads the area with 68.5% of residents having at least one dose. Schuyler County has 50.1% of residents with at least one dose. But vaccinations rates are lower in Steuben County and Chemung County with around 45% of residents receiving at least one dose.

Although the Southern Tier is reaching milestones, health officials say to not celebrate just yet. The Steuben County Public Health Director, Darlene Smith, said, “As a county and as a region we do still lag behind a good part of the rest of New York State. In this region, we’ve reached that milestone, but for example in Steuben County. We’re only between 41 and 42%, who are fully vaccinated within the county. So we still have a long ways to go.” Smith said we are slowly but surely making progress on vaccination rates.